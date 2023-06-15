Adorador, Nabor, NCAA MVP Dapol lead Foton league return roster for PVL debut

PVL debutant Foton officially reveals its full roster ahead of its Philippine volleyball league return in the 2023 Invitational Conference this June 27

MANILA, Philippines – The Foton Tornadoes formally make their Philippine volleyball league return and PVL debut after revealing their full roster on Thursday, June 15, two weeks before the start of the 2023 Invitational Conference.

Leading the former Philippine Superliga (PSL) squad’s rebuild after a four-year hiatus are a majority of players from sister team Chery Tiggo, led by standout Crossover spiker Shaya Adorador and setter Jasmine Nabor.

Also boosting the attack line is reigning NCAA MVP Mary Rhose Dapol from the Perpetual Help Lady Altas by way of a special guest license from professional sports regulatory body Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

Other key players in the Tornadoes’ lineup are Jaila Atienza, Bingle Landicho, May Luna, Seth Rodriguez, and France Ronquillo – all from Chery Tiggo, which has since filled their spots with ex-UAAP standouts like Eya Laure and Jen Nierva.

Nene Bautista, Bern Flora, Carly Hernandez, meanwhile, are getting fresh pro contracts for the first time since the BaliPure Water Defenders left the PVL last year.

Completing the squad are former UST players Babylove Barbon and Maji Mangulabnan alongside ex-JRU standout Sydney Niegos.

Foton reenters the local volleyball war zone in the 2023 Invitationals Pool B, featuring F2, Choco Mucho, Cignal, and newcomer Farm Fresh.

Fans can expect an all-day PVL action thrice a week as the league stages triple-header and quadruple-header game days. – Rappler.com