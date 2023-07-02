Akari star rookie Faith Nisperos raring for improvement after muted PVL debut

KEEP THE FATH. Akari spiker Faith Nisperos interacts with her teammates in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference

Former Ateneo star Faith Nisperos takes her low-scoring PVL debut in stride, already looking at multiple areas she can improve on to help her new Akari team win

MANILA, Philippines – Akari rookie spiker Faith Nisperos did not have the PVL debut she desired when the Chargers took on the PLDT High Speed Hitters last Saturday, July 1.

Tabbed as Akari’s bright new hope following a stellar national team stint in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup, the former Ateneo star unfortunately dimmed down in her first pro league game, scoring just 5 points in three sets as PLDT cruised to a sweep.

Nisperos, however, isn’t the least bit worried about how her debut panned out and is already looking forward to using this experience to fuel her in the Chargers’ next games.

“As a first timer, all I want is to win. The result is not what I wanted, but I’m glad that I get to already test the waters and play with the Chargers,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“I’ve been working on some of my skills. I could say I’m able to slowly get them out and of course, I’m looking at it as a positive. I’ve seen what I need to improve on after this game.”

With veteran wing spikers like Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Dindin Santiago-Manabat recently helping out in the national team and Akari, respectively, Nisperos is bent on absorbing everything she can to quickly rise to the standards a pro league wants from a star of her caliber.

“Of course, we all got great experience [in the AVC] and it’s so much more competitive volleyball. The experience was a really big thing for me and we all brought something back here to the PVL after going to Indonesia,” she continued.

“As an open hitter, I’m being counted on to deliver on all aspects of the court. I could say that I have to improve on my defensive skills and my blocking as well.”

Nisperos and the rest of Akari have a handful more chances to fast-track their chemistry and winning mentality, next starting on Tuesday, July 11, 4 pm against former college rival Eya Laure and the Chery Tiggo Crossovers. – Rappler.com