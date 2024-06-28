‘Tough Day 1’: Alas Pilipinas braces for KO match in Challenger Cup opener

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FIGHTERS. Alas Pilipinas players celebrate after a game in the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup for Women.

Still led by Angel Canino and Jia de Guzman, Alas Pilipinas goes all out in a must-win game against Vietnam in the FIVB Women’s Volleyball Challenger Cup

MANILA, Philippines – After a historic bronze finish in the AVC Challenge Cup for Women, Alas Pilipinas gears up for an even tougher challenge.

The Philippine women’s volleyball team hopes to harness its home advantage anew when the country hosts the FIVB Women’s Volleyball Challenger Cup from July 4 to 7 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Still led by Angel Canino and Jia de Guzman, Alas Pilipinas battles Vietnam in a knockout game at 6:30 pm on Friday, July 5.

Czech Republic and Argentina tangle in the first game at 3 pm.

“It’s tough on Day 1 for Alas Pilipinas, but we’re very sure they’ll give the Vietnamese a tough fight,” said Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

The tournament kicks off on Thursday, July 4, with Puerto Rico and Kenya battling at 3 pm, followed by Belgium and Sweden slugging it out at 5 pm.

Winners advance to the semifinals until the finale, also under a win-or-go-home format.

The tournament champion qualifies for next year’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

Canino (Best Opposite Spiker) and De Guzman (Best Setter) emerged as the national team’s best performers in the AVC, and they will be reinforced this time by pro star Jema Galanza and UAAP aces Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon.

Alas’ Brazilian coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito will also rely on Thea Gagate, Sisi Rondina, Eya Laure, Faith Nisperos, Vanie Gandler, Dawn Macandili-Catindig, Fifi Sharma, Julia Coronel, Jen Nierva, Dell Palomata, Cherry Nunag, and Arah Panique. – Rappler.com