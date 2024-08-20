Alas Pilipinas shows potential ahead of FIVB Men’s World Championship hosting

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Even after losing top guns Bryan Bagunas to injury and Marck Espejo to club team commitments, Alas Pilipinas fights on and shapes up well under new coach Angiolino Frigoni in the 2024 SEA V.League

MANILA, Philippines – Alas Pilipinas had itself a bittersweet finish to the 2024 Southeast Asian (SEA) V.League, nabbing a breakthrough bronze medal in the tournament’s first leg hosted in Manila, but at the expense of top spiker Bryan Bagunas, who went down with a yet-unspecified leg injury.

Amid key absences like Bagunas and Japan-bound Marck Espejo, the likes of Kim Malabunga, Buds Buddin, Noel Kampton, and Leo Ordiales made the most of a fast-tracked leadership role and gave new head coach Angiolino Frigoni something to look forward to in the next events.

“It’s a bronze medal. It’s better to start with a bronze medal than start without a medal,” said the fiery Italian mentor, who helped snap a short streak of fourth-place finishes in the regional tourney.

Malabunga turned enough heads to win the Second Best Middle Blocker, while the high-potential Buddin, still in college with National University, rose as the Second Best Outside Hitter.

With the Philippines hosting the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship and therefore given an automatic slot, any sign of improvement is a welcome development for the world No. 64 squad, and the 2024 SEA V.League first leg result is one such step up.

“I am not thinking of the bronze, I am thinking on how to improve this team. To play in the next competition better together and with a better goal,” Frigoni continued.

“We’re still not on that level. We have to improve not just our skills, but also our mentality. We need experience. We need time. We need more matches.”

More matches indeed are on the docket for Frigoni and the wounded Alas Men, as the SEA V. League second leg kicks off in Indonesia on Friday, August 23. – Rappler.com