Alyssa Valdez captains SEA Games women’s volleyball; Creamline forms team majority

STILL THE BEST. The Creamline Cool Smashers celebrate their 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference championship

MANILA, Philippines – The recuperating Alyssa Valdez has been named team captain of the Philippine national women’s volleyball team as the contingent ramps up its preparations for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia this May.

Valdez, who was sidelined for the entire 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference due to a knee injury, is set to make her return to don the nation’s tricolors during the biennial regional conclave.

She replaces Aby Maraño, who announced her exit from the national team last March after seven years of service for the team.

Joining her are her Creamline teammates Jia de Guzman, Kyla Atienza, Ced Domingo, Jema Galanza, Michele Gumabao, and conference MVP Tots Carlos.

Also on the team coached by Jorge Edson Souza de Brito are Gel Cayuna and Chai Troncoso (Cignal), Kath Arado and Dell Palomata (PLDT), Cherry Nunag and Kat Tolentino (Choco Mucho), and Mylene Paat (Chery Tiggo).

On the other hand, Vince Mangulabnan of AMC-Cotabato was chosen as skipper for the rebuilding men’s team, and will be joined by club teammates Jau Umandal, Lloyd Josafat, Kim Dayantante, Vince Lorenzo, and Jayvee Sumagaygay.

Rounding out the team coached by Brazilian Sergio Veloso are National University-Archipelago Builders’ Rwenzmel Taguibolos and Leo Ordiales, Manuel Sumanguid III (Cignal), Jade Disquitado (Iloilo), and Jay Rack Dela Noche (UST).

Filipino Americans Steve Rotter, Cyrus De Guzman, and Michael Vicente complete the team.

“These teams are composed of perhaps the most formidable rosters to date with each and every one of these athletes dedicated and determined to rise to the challenge in Cambodia,” Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Ramon “Tats” Suzara said.

“With the skills given and dedication to flag and country considered, our coaches put a premium on chemistry, on how these players would blend based on the competitions and challenges of the SEA Games,” Suzara added.

Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga headline the women’s beach volleyball team, to be joined by Bernadeth Pons and Dji Rodriguez.

The Rondina and Gonzaga duo were gold medalists in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures in Subic last December 2022.

Moreover, Ranran Abdilla, Jaron Requinton, Jude Garcia, and James Butraygo will comprise the men’s beach volleyball squad, to be coached by Brazilian Joao Luciano Simao Barbosa.

The volleyball competitions will begin two days before the opening ceremony on May 3 at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall, while beach volleyball will start on May 11 at Otres Beach in Preah Sihanouk (Sihanoukville) province.

Championship games will be held on May 16. – Rappler.com