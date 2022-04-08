Alyssa Valdez completes redemption arc as PVL Finals MVP

After Creamline’s 2021 finals heartbreak, Alyssa Valdez reclaims the crown and captures – believe it or not – her first career PVL Finals MVP award

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Alyssa Valdez saved her best for last in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference as she led the Creamline Cool Smashers over their rival Petro Gazz Angels in a 2-0 finals sweep ending at the Ynares Sports Arena in Antipolo City.

Thanks to her 26-point Game 1 eruption followed by a 20-marker Game 2 outing, the 28-year-old multi-time champ, believe it or not, won her first career PVL Finals MVP award ahead of teammates like newly crowned conference MVP Tots Carlos and three-time Finals MVP Jia de Guzman.

Valdez hardly had time to catch her breath when asked about her thoughts about winning it all for herself and her team after suffering a heartbreaking finals defeat in last year’s bubble conference.

“It’s a learning experience and a wake-up call for us last conference. I think it’s a wake-up call for us to learn more, and take it in as a team, because of course, you need to grow. That’s where we will get our experiences. That’s where we won,” she said.

“It’s so much different this season. It’s probably the quickest, fastest season I’ve played here in the PVL,” she continued. We really needed to be mentally and physically prepared, and in proper condition.”

When asked about her first career Finals MVP, the seasoned veteran chalked it up as a cherry on top of a perfect season, and put her team above herself first and foremost.

“Our goal really as a team is to perform in the finals, and get a championship. We just keep saying that all other awards we get are all just bonuses for us,” she said.

“But I’m grateful. It’s a responsibility for me to keep going and stay focused in the coming seasons and tournaments because the responsibility just comes along with this title and award.”

With the PVL Finals MVP award now in the bag, Valdez has won just about everything there is to win in local competitions, but she said that at the end of the day, her work is always dedicated to her fans who help her keep moving forward.

“I’m just speechless, and it’s overwhelming. It’s just so nice to have another memory here with that championship, and with all the people for the first time [in the pandemic],” she said.

“It’s always a great feeling to create new memories, and we will surely treasure this one.” – Rappler.com