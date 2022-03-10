Alyssa Valdez says ‘familiarity’ gives edge for Creamline redemption tour

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers have been one of most consistent title contenders in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), and that has not changed for the 2022 Open Conference kicking off on Wednesday, March 16.

Fresh off a stint in Pinoy Big Brother, superstar spiker Alyssa Valdez remains at the head of the Cool Smashers’ redemption bid after a crushing finals loss to the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the 2021 Open Conference.

Speaking at the Power and Play show, the 28-year-old said she is satisfied with her teammates’ conditioning, both physically and mentally, and that their chemistry will bring them an edge in this upcoming conference.

“I would say familiarity would be an advantage for us. But, probably it would bring a disadvantage also because we’re the same team, and we’d be easier to scout,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“But for us, chemistry is really very crucial. The growth we have as a team for the past four, five years we’ve been together, I think that’s important also especially during games. So we’re going to grab that advantage this coming PVL.”

As other teams like Choco Mucho, PLDT, and Chery Tiggo rapidly retooled their rosters, Creamline pretty much stayed put, and even lost Michelle Gumabao due to her ongoing election campaign.

However, the team has more than enough firepower with Valdez, Jia Morado-De Guzman, Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, and Risa Sato still leading the way.

Carlos, in particular, was a revelation for the Cool Smashers in the latter half of the last conference, and quickly became one of the team’s offensive focal points deep into the playoffs.

Despite Creamline retaining enough strength to keep its powerhouse status, Valdez is also wary of all the other squads that beefed up their rosters. Plus, the arrival of the Philippine Super Liga’s (PSL) top team F2 Logistics only further crowds the contender scene.

“I think most of the teams are really favorites. You can’t just pick one team because there has been a lot of player movement,” she said in Filipino. “But our competitiveness will always be there, and I think it will be an exciting season.”

“For Creamline, we would give our best, and our goal is to focus on one game at a time. Hopefully, every team also gives off great games, and every win will be earned.” – with a report from Joaquin Quesada/Rappler.com