Alyssa Valdez, other volleyball stars team up in support of Leni Robredo

The national team mainstay aligns with fellow volleyball stars Jia Morado-De Guzman, Ponggay Gaston, Denden Lazaro-Revilla, Jem Ferrer, Rex Intal, and Ish Polvorosa in supporting Leni Robredo's presidential campaign

MANILA, Philippines – In a landmark move, Filipina volleyball superstar Alyssa Valdez declared her support for the presidential campaign of Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday, March 2.

“I will vote for Leni because with an honest leader, you can count on service deserved by every Filipino,” Valdez wrote in Filipino on her post.

The national team mainstay aligned with fellow volleyball stars Jia Morado-De Guzman, Ponggay Gaston, Denden Lazaro-Revilla, Jem Ferrer, Rex Intal, and Ish Polvorosa, who likewise made their announcements to support Robredo on social media.

imagine having THE Alyssa Valdez, Dennise Lazaro-Revilla, and Jia Morado-De Guzman on your side



damn i'm so proud to be their fan, my fave trio😌💗#KakampinkWednesday pic.twitter.com/k2FwSG4hXN — ji (@forsamlyden) March 2, 2022

Valdez’s move was hailed on social media by many users, with some noting the influence she can bring to voters due to her massive reach. Conversely, other users dismissed the development’s significance, which led to further online discourse.

She has so much she can possibly lose. Endorsements (?). Some fans. And then gain hate from trolls for speaking up. But she won’t lose her good heart. Alyssa Valdez. Queen. 👏🏼💖 — Mac Dionisio (@Benggadora08) March 2, 2022

Kuya, baka gusto mo Creamline. Palamig ka muna ng ulo mo.



Nakakaloka.



Alyssa Valdez endorsed a candidate that is aligned to her principles and beliefs. She is a champion for the people and a lot of youths look up to her.



A capable leader like her would know who should lead. https://t.co/nO7Obl1cKM — Doc Sassy | PBB Kumunity (@s10PBB) March 2, 2022

Others also noted their plans to shift favored candidates partly due to Valdez’s announcement.

The power that Alyssa Valdez holds. Grabe ang impact! I stan harder @AlyssaValdez2! I knew it was worth it supporting you. I was one of those who would line up outside the arena just to watch you play live. Alyssa Valdez is for Leni Robredo! 🌸✨ https://t.co/jFY1Zcg3K8 pic.twitter.com/fJTVfdSs6m — jho (@maryjhoanaaa) March 2, 2022

To date, Valdez is the most well-known and most-followed athlete to make their political endorsement public. Other household names in sports have given subtle hints regarding their alignments, but have not made full-blown statements regarding the matter.

A handful of Filipino sports stars are also trying their hand in the political arena, including Michele Gumabao, Valdez’s Creamline Cool Smashers teammate, and basketball legend James Yap. – Rappler.com