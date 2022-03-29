Alyssa Valdez warmly welcomes raucous PVL fans at packed San Juan venue

After two years of isolation, online workouts, and closed-door games, Alyssa Valdez and the Creamline Cool Smashers finally play surrounded by thousands of adoring fans at PVL's 'home' arena in San Juan

MANILA, Philippines – The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) picked no better time to bring back fans in attendance, as the 2022 Open Conference quarterfinals started off strong with two early semifinals clinchers courtesy of the Cignal HD Spikers and the Creamline Cool Smashers.

Fans eager to score good seats at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan reportedly lined up as early as 5 am according to arena staff, and they more than made up for their two-year absence with an incredibly raucous presence for the initial playoffs double-header.

League veteran and volleyball superstar Alyssa Valdez couldn’t thank everyone enough for coming and showing their support, especially for her Creamline squad which ultimately dethroned last year’s tormentor Chery Tiggo in four sets.

“Everyone missed this!” she said in Filipino after the win. “It’s been a while. It’s been two years without our seventh man. I’m so happy hearing them.

“As coach has said in practice, we had to brace ourselves for all the noise and the cheers. But at the end of the day, they really gave us confidence. We really missed them, and they gave us energy to keep on pushing, especially during the fourth set.”

The Cool Smashers needed to dig deep to win it in four frames after the Crossovers protected their reign in the third with a stunning 5-0 turnaround that turned a 20-23 deficit to a 25-23 win.

Valdez said that the fans’ energy gave them the boost they desperately sought for in the endgame.

“We already had it in the third set, but we fell short,” she said. “So in the fourth, with their help, it just really felt good that we got there [to the win], and the fans were really enjoying it.

“You really love to see it. Sports is something that unites people, so we’re really happy to see them all back.” – Rappler.com