No Canino-Belen repeat team-up just yet

THE FUTURE. La Salle's Angel Canino and NU's Bella Belen share a hug at the conclusion of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball finals

The sight of Angel Canino and Bella Belen, Philippine volleyball’s brightest young stars, teaming up again for the national cause won’t happen again soon

MANILA, Philippines – The partnership between two of the UAAP’s premier volleyball stars – and rivals – will have to wait, for the meantime.

While La Salle’s Angel Canino and National University’s Bella Belen recently thrilled many volleyball fans of their team-up for Alas Pilipinas, the sight of these two talents together on the same side won’t happen again soon.

As the national women’s volleyball team gears up for the SEA V. League – a two-leg tournament pitting Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines this August – Belen looks to be a key contributor as Canino sits out.

Canino won’t see action in both legs, the first in Vietnam and the second in Thailand, due to commitments with La Salle.

Alas Pilipinas coach Jorge Souza de Brito, who had praised Canino for being a “natural killer,” told the media that only players who joined the national team’s July training camp in Japan will suit up for the SEA V. League.

Canino, a former UAAP rookie MVP like Belen, bagged the Best Opposite Hitter award during the Philippines’ historic bronze-medal finish in the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup last May.

In that tournament where Canino solidified her status as one of the country’s brightest young players, it was Belen who had to sit out.

Belen also had school commitments with NU as the Lady Bulldogs just came fresh out of a UAAP championship romp.

As Belen steps up for the national team this time, Alas Pilipinas again leans on captain and veteran setter Jia de Guzman.

Also back on board are libero Dawn Catindig, Chery Tiggo’s Eya Laure and Jen Nierva, Choco Mucho’s Sisi Rondina and Cherry Nunag, Akari’s Faith Nisperos and Fifi Sharma, Cignal’s Vanie Gandler, PLDT’s Dell Palomata, Zus Coffee’s Thea Gagate, Galeries Tower’s Julia Coronel, and Creamline’s Jema Galanza.

NU’s Arah Panique and the recuperating Alyssa Solomon are also in the team, along with new members Tia Andaya and Hannah Stires of Central Washington University.

The squad is in Osaka for a two-week training camp.

In last year’s edition, the Philippine team bannered by NU players fell short of its podium bid in the four-nation tournament.

Although it remains uncertain when Canino and Belen will team up again for the national cause, it’s always worth the wait. – Rappler.com