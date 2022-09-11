PH spikers end ASEAN Grand Prix winless, Kyla Atienza bags Best Libero award

The Philippine women's volleyball team squanders multiple chances to take down Indonesia and absorbs another straight-sets loss, finishing the ASEAN Grand Prix with a 0-3 record

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s volleyball team wrapped up its campaign in the ASEAN Grand Prix in Thailand without a single win after a 24-26, 22-25, 23-25 loss to Indonesia on Sunday, September 11.

Represented by Premier Volleyball League champion Creamline, the Philippines squandered multiple chances to take down Indonesia as it fell short of the bronze and settled for fourth place.

The Filipinas reached set point in the opening salvo behind Jema Galanza and Michele Gumabao, 24-23, but failed to close it out and saw the Indonesians rack up 3 straight points.

Indonesia completed another comeback coup in the third set, erasing the Philippines’ 23-22 lead on the way to the sweep that merited a bronze.

Galanza put up 16 points off 14 attacks for the Filipinas, who ended the tournament without winning a single set in three matches.

Tots Carlos, the leading scorer in their losses to Thailand and Vietnam, finished with 7 points.

Kyla Atienza, though, proved to be a bright spot for the Philippines as she bagged the Best Libero award – the only Filipina in the honor list.

Led by MVP Pimpichaya Kokram, Thailand struck gold after a 25-19, 25-17, 26-24 thrashing of Vietnam to finish the tournament with a 3-0 record.

Vietnam settled for silver with a 1-2 card. – Rappler.com