AVC first-timer PH men’s volley team aims for winning start as Espejo returns

World-class Filipino volleyball star Marck Espejo returns to national team duty alongside other veterans in the Philippines' first-ever appearance in the AVC Challenge Cup for Men

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine men’s volleyball team ramps up its involvement in international tournaments, this time gearing up for its first-ever Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup for Men in Taipei, Taiwan from Saturday, July 8 to 15.

Unlike the recently concluded Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia, the national team on paper should give a better fight as international import Marck Espejo returns to lead the way against the continent’s top teams.

Joining Espejo’s return to fly the country’s colors are fellow national team veterans Rex Intal and Kim Malabunga, who should provide the Filipino side a much-needed jolt after back-to-back fifth-place finishes in the 2021 and 2023 SEA Games.

Returning for another tour of duty are the likes of setter Vince Mangulaban and hitters Lloyd Josafat and Fil-Am Steve Rotter, while the likes of young La Salle star Noel Kampton and veteran Madz Gampong are set for their first go-around with the national team.

Macau will first test the Philippines in Pool D action on Sunday, July 9, at 10 am.

Mongolia, in turn, will face the Philippines 24 hours later on Monday, July 10, also at 10 am, to wrap up pool play.

Only the top two teams in each pool will advance to the next title-contention stage of the tournament, while the rest get relegated to the classification phases. – Rappler.com