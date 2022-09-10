Ateneo scores Spikers’ Turf breakthrough; NU stays undefeated

The Ateneo-Fudgee Barr Blue Eagles huddle together at the 2022 Spikers' Turf Open Conference

Kennedy Batas and Amil Pacinio, Jr. lead Ateneo-Fudgee Barr's first win at the 2022 Spikers' Turf Open Conference, while NU-Sta. Elena stays unbeaten in 3 games so far

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo-Fudgee Barr earned its first win of the 2022 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference after taking down winless Army, 32-30, 25-15, 16-25, 25-15, at the Paco Arena on Saturday, September 10.

Kennedy Batas led all scorers with 17 points off 14 attacks, 2 blocks, and 1 ace while Amil Pacinio, Jr. scored 16. Jian Salarzon added 15 points as the Blue Eagles rose to a 1-3 record.

Madzlan Gampong paced the Army’s fourth straight loss with 14 points off 11 attacks and 3 blocks as John Daniel Diwa scored 7 in just two sets.

Meanwhile, NU-Sta. Elena stayed unscathed in three games so far with a quick sweep of Santa Rosa City, 25-16, 25-16, 25-22.

Nico Almendras led the balanced attack with 12 points while Michael John Fortuna backstopped with 10 points despite just playing in the latter two sets.

No player scored in double figures for the 1-3 Lions as Jade Disquitado and Ike Barilea scored 8 apiece.

Ateneo returns on Thursday, September 15, with a huge 5:30 pm challenge against the undefeated defending champion Cignal HD Spikers, while the Army gets another crack at win number one that same day against Santa Rosa at the 2:30 pm matinee.

Meanwhile, NU shoots for its fourth straight win on Saturday, September 17, 5:30 pm, also against the Blue Eagles. – Rappler.com