Philippines atones close losses, earns AVC Cup breakthrough win over Iran

After close losses against powerhouses Vietnam and China, the Philippine women's volleyball team nails its first win in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women to inch closer to a quarterfinal berth

MANILA, Philippines – After two close losses to start the 2022 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women, the Philippine women’s volleyball team finally broke through with a four-set win over Iran, 25-19, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14, at the PhilSports Arena on Wednesday, August 24.

Jema Galanza continued her stellar play on the international stage with a tournament-high 21 points off 20 attacks and 1 block, while Tots Carlos and Michele Gumabao backstopped the winning effort with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

After quiet outings in their last game against China, middle blockers Pangs Panaga and Ced Domingo bounced back in a big way with 9 points apiece laced with 3 and 2 blocks, respectively.

Coming off a third-set loss where they went down by as many as 7 points, the Filipinas recouped in the fourth with a strong 10-5 start sparked by a 6-1 run off a 4-all tie.

The Iranians stayed within 5 until 10-15, but a Galanza-led 8-1 charge for a huge 12-point gap, 23-11, ultimately spelled doom for the visitors. As a cherry on top, Galanza also hammered home the match-winning point to give the Philippines a decent shot at a quarterfinal berth.

The Philippines got off to a strong start in the first two sets, after a 25-19 opener powered by a late 10-4 run, and a 25-22 win in the second coming off a 3-0 finishing kick from a 22-all tie. However, Iran started strong with an 8-3 charge in the third, and led by as many as 7, 19-12, to eventually force a fourth frame.

The hosts can outright clinch a quarterfinal spot with one more win in their third straight game day on Thursday, August 25, against winless South Korea. – Rappler.com