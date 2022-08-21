Volleyball
Vietnam denies gallant third-set PH stand in AVC Cup sweep

JR Isaga
ALL OUT. Tots Carlos (right) and Kyle Atienza lead the Philippines' comeback efforts against Vietnam.

PNVF

Tots Carlos and Kyla Atienza show up with a clutch third-set rally for the Philippines, but Vietnam holds on for a sweeping debut at the 2022 AVC Cup for Women

MANILA, Philippines – Vietnam survived the Philippines’ great third-set stand at the 2022 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women for a 25-19, 25-17, 31-29 sweep at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday, August 21.

All hope looked lost for the host country in the third set as the Vietnamese got off to a 17-11 start. However, two-time Premier Volleyball League (PVL) MVP Tots Carlos and libero Kyla Atienza showed off their composure in the clutch, and even managed to put the Philippines up, 26-25.

After a furious back-and-forth between the two countries, the hosts last led, 29-28, off a Carlos block, before Vietnam finished them off with a 3-0 spurt for the extended 31-29 finish.

Team Philippines got off to a stellar 8-4 start in the first set, capped by a Pangs Panaga quick hit. However, the Vietnamese woke up from their stupor and set the tone with a huge 13-3 swing for the 17-11 breakaway and the eventual 25-19 finish.

It was essentially the same the story in the second set as Vietnam turned a 6-8 deficit to a 18-13 gap off a 12-5 rally. Although Jema Galanza helped the Philippines get within 2, 16-18, the Vietnamese fired off a 7-1 response to take the commanding 2-0 set lead, 25-17, and set up the frantic third-set finish.

Meanwhile, in the first game of the triple-header, China schooled South Korea with a 25-9, 25-8, 25-9 Pool A masterclass, before Japan swept Thailand in Pool B action, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22. – Rappler.com

