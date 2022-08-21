Vietnam denies gallant third-set PH stand in AVC Cup sweep

ALL OUT. Tots Carlos (right) and Kyle Atienza lead the Philippines' comeback efforts against Vietnam.

Tots Carlos and Kyla Atienza show up with a clutch third-set rally for the Philippines, but Vietnam holds on for a sweeping debut at the 2022 AVC Cup for Women

MANILA, Philippines – Vietnam survived the Philippines’ great third-set stand at the 2022 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women for a 25-19, 25-17, 31-29 sweep at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday, August 21.

All hope looked lost for the host country in the third set as the Vietnamese got off to a 17-11 start. However, two-time Premier Volleyball League (PVL) MVP Tots Carlos and libero Kyla Atienza showed off their composure in the clutch, and even managed to put the Philippines up, 26-25.

After a furious back-and-forth between the two countries, the hosts last led, 29-28, off a Carlos block, before Vietnam finished them off with a 3-0 spurt for the extended 31-29 finish.

Team Philippines got off to a stellar 8-4 start in the first set, capped by a Pangs Panaga quick hit. However, the Vietnamese woke up from their stupor and set the tone with a huge 13-3 swing for the 17-11 breakaway and the eventual 25-19 finish.

It was essentially the same the story in the second set as Vietnam turned a 6-8 deficit to a 18-13 gap off a 12-5 rally. Although Jema Galanza helped the Philippines get within 2, 16-18, the Vietnamese fired off a 7-1 response to take the commanding 2-0 set lead, 25-17, and set up the frantic third-set finish.

Meanwhile, in the first game of the triple-header, China schooled South Korea with a 25-9, 25-8, 25-9 Pool A masterclass, before Japan swept Thailand in Pool B action, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22. – Rappler.com