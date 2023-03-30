Tots Carlos wins record 3rd PVL MVP as Creamline stars hoard All-Filipino awards

Creamline star spiker Tots Carlos ties teammate Alyssa Valdez for the most PVL MVP awards in league history, while her fellow Cool Smashers snag 4 of 8 All-Filipino Conference individual awards

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline star spiker Tots Carlos earned her third career PVL MVP award on Thursday, March 30, after once again tearing through the competition at the 2023 All-Filipino Conference.

With her award win, the former UP standout broke an award tie with Myla Pablo and now stands side-by-side with her Cool Smashers teammate Alyssa Valdez for most top individual citations in the league.

Incidentally, it was Carlos who took over Valdez’s spot at outside hitter after the latter went down with a right knee injury at the 2022 Reinforced Conference, which also opened the way for her first career Best Outside Hitter after three Best Opposite plums.

Joining her is teammate Jema Galanza, who provided all-around support to Creamline’s attackers to earn her third career Best Outside Hitter award – her first in four years.

Staying with the Cool Smashers’ award streak, team captain Jia de Guzman extended her PVL-record reign as Best Setter with her eighth career award out of only 10 given so far in league history, while the resurgent Michele Gumabao copped the Best Opposite Hitter distinction.

At the defensive end, no one did it better on the floor this conference than PLDT’s Kath Arado, who earned her second Best Libero citation after breaking through at the 2021 Open bubble.

Lastly, at the nets, it was the Petro Gazz twin tower combo of Rem Palma and MJ Phillips who had the Best Middle Blocker awards on lock for the Angels’ side currently on the cusp of winning their first-ever All-Filipino title. – Rappler.com