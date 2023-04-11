Bang Pineda replaces injured libero Kath Arado in SEA Games women’s volley roster

LATE SWITCH. Liberos Bang Pineda (left) and Kath Arado (right) at the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference

MANILA, Philippines – Akari Chargers libero Bang Pineda is replacing reigning 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference Best Libero Kath Arado in the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games women’s volleyball roster, the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) announced on Tuesday, April 11.

Arado cited lingering injuries she sustained with the PLDT High Speed Hitters in the last PVL conference, paving the way for Pineda to don the national team colors for the first time in her career.

Joining the former Petro Gazz defensive ace in the trenches is Creamline starting libero Kyla Atienza, who is accompanied in the national team by six other Cool Smashers, including new captain Alyssa Valdez, three-time MVP Tots Carlos, and four-time Finals MVP Jia de Guzman.

The rest of the team include Creamline’s Jema Galanza, Michele Gumabao, and Celine Domingo, PLDT’s lone remaining representative Dell Palomata, Cignal’s Gel Cayuna and Chai Troncoso, Choco Mucho’s Kat Tolentino and Cherry Nunag, and former PVL MVP Mylene Paat of Chery Tiggo.

Barring any other last-minute changes, the national team will fly to Japan this Thursday, April 13, for a 15-day training camp ahead of the SEA Games’ first game day in Cambodia on May 3, two days before the biennial meet’s opening ceremonies.

The Philippines is looking to end an 18-year podium absence since a bronze medal finish in Bacolod in Negros Occidental back in the country’s 2005 hosting of the SEA Games. – Rappler.com