Bea de Leon hopes Choco Mucho’s Vietnam experience translates in PVL podium hunt

Optimistic Choco Mucho captain Bea de Leon resumes her search for the ever-elusive PVL top 3 berth after the Flying Titans' promising tournament stint in Vietnam

MANILA, Philippines – The Choco Mucho Flying Titans enjoyed a successful PVL off-season run after cracking the podium in the 2023 VTV International Women’s Volleyball Cup with a bronze medal coup against some of Southeast Asia’s best teams.

Bannered by the likes of Sisi Rondina, Des Cheng, and Deanna Wong, the crowd-favorite squad tallied a 3-2 preliminary round record that included wins against Japan’s Kansai University, Australia, and South Korea’s Suwon City before copping bronze in a third-place game rematch with Japan.

Notably, this is the first time in the Flying Titans’ young history that it ever reached a tournament podium, and team captain Bea de Leon hopes that their overseas momentum carries over back at home, just in time for the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference starting this Sunday, October 15.

“Very, very excited. Hopefully, with the system being integrated by coach Dante [Alinsunurin], we’d be able to translate to the court this time around, and really just get it together,” she said at the PVL kickoff press conference in Pasig City on Wednesday, October 11.

“[The league has] a lot of crucial changes also across the board. We’re very, very excited.”

Apart from the PVL reverting to an All-Filipino tilt to cap off the 2023 season due to complications with the usual import-laden Reinforced Conference, the league is also welcoming two new teams: the Galeries Highrisers and Akari expansion squad NXLed Chameleons.

Including the additions of the Gerflor Defenders and Farm Fresh Foxies just conference prior, the path to the playoffs, and in turn, the top three, just got a lot tighter and more treacherous for all 12 teams involved.

De Leon, however, is keeping faith in her squad as it seeks to break a four-year, seven-conference podium drought since its inception in 2019.

At the bare minimum, the Flying Titans are also trying to break a dubious stretch of four straight seventh-place finishes dating back to the 2022 Invitational Conference.

“That’s the goal, right? Hopefully, it comes together here in the PVL. It’s really been our goal for the longest time and obviously with [the Vietnam tournament], we gained a lot of confidence as well,” De Leon continued. “Hopefully in the end, we finally get the results we want.”

“I think the biggest learning we had in Vietnam was going against different kinds of teams all around, across the board. Everybody played a different style of volleyball. I think bringing that to the PVL tactical-wise, it’s a good job for us.” – Rappler.com