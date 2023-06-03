Beach volleyball stars Rondina, Pons return to PVL action

TANDEM. Top beach volleyball players Bernadeth Pons (left) and Sisi Rondina take their act to separate teams in the PVL.

Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons, two of the country’s best beach volleyball players, take their talents back to indoor volleyball in the PVL

MANILA, Philippines – After almost four years away from the taraflex, both Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons make their way back to indoor volleyball.

Tabbed as two of the Philippines’ best beach volleyball players, with fans even nicknaming their tandem as “SiPons,” Rondina and Pons will both see action in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference set to hold first serve later this month.

But the longtime partners will need to part ways as Rondina will suit up for Choco Mucho while Pons will see action with sister team Creamline.

Creamline and Choco Mucho are both owned by Republic Biscuit Corporation, popularly known as Rebisco.

Both Rondina and Pons last played for the Petron Blaze Spikers in the 2019 Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference finals, losing against eventual champion F2 Logistics.

Since then, the two devoted their career to beach volleyball, where the tandem won consecutive bronze medals at the 30th and 31st Southeast Asian Games.

The Flying Titans officially welcomed Rondina, the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball MVP from UST, on Saturday, June 3, just a day after the Cool Smashers also celebrated Pons’ return by hosting a team lunch for the former FEU standout in a Korean restaurant. – Rappler.com