Bryan Bagunas to join Imus in Spikers’ Turf after overseas stint

IMPORT. Before Taiwan, Bryan Bagunas also saw action in Japan.

MANILA, Philippines – One of the country’s top volleyball players will showcase his wares again in home soil.

Bryan Bagunas has committed to play for Imus in the Spikers’ Turf next month, right after he wraps up his stint in the Top Volleyball League in Taiwan.

The 6-foot-5 outside spiker, who also saw action for Oita in the Japan V. League the past years, will link up with Imus team standouts Louie Ramirez, Kim Malabunga, Hero Austria, and Ish Polvorosa

“We are excited to have one of the best players in the country to play for our team,” Timothy Ngo, team manager of the Imus AJAA Spikers, said of the national team veteran Bagunas.

“When we told the players and the coaches about it, they were all excited as well, especially the players because some of them have never played with Bryan. They can’t wait to learn from him.”

Bagunas, who’s still playing for Winstreak in Taiwan, is expected to arrive in the second or third week of March.

The 25-year-old Bagunas, who has been playing overseas since 2019, won the Finals MVP in the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Men’s Open Conference. – Rappler.com