Chery Tiggo secures Eya Laure return, snags UST teammate Imee Hernandez

Former UST captain Eya Laure returns to the Chery Tiggo Crossovers for her professional volleyball debut, tagging Golden Tigresses running mate Imee Hernandez and three NU champions along with her

MANILA, Philippines – The Chery Tiggo Crossovers capped off their huge PVL off-season recruitment drive with the return of former UST Golden Tigresses captain Eya Laure for her professional volleyball debut, the team announced on Sunday, May 28.

Just last Thursday, Laure announced her decision to forgo her final UAAP season with the Tigresses to turn pro.

The UAAP Season 84 and 85 women’s volleyball tournament top scorer and MVP candidate joins her UST running mate, middle blocker Imee Hernandez, as the two Chery Tiggo signings for the day.

This came after a string of reveals last Saturday, May 27, when the Crossovers flexed their haul from the Sampaloc side of Manila in the form of inseparable NU champion trio Joyme Cagande, former Best Libero Jen Nierva, and UAAP Season 84 Finals MVP Cess Robles.

The star-studded quintet is set to debut at the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference sometime in late June, as Chery Tiggo resumes its title bid following a conquest of the 2021 Open Conference.

Laure, who briefly left the Crossovers following the PVL’s ascent to professional status in 2021, also reunites with her elder sister EJ, and is now expected to start alongside the likes of former UST teammate Alina Bicar, Cza Carandang, Pauline Gaston, and former MVP Mylene Paat. – Rappler.com