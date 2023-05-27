Chery Tiggo starts huge off-season haul, snags NU trio Robles, Nierva, Cagande

MANILA, Philippines – Chery Tiggo scored a major recruiting coup for the upcoming PVL season, obtaining three key players from UAAP powerhouse National University.
The Crossovers announced on Saturday, May 27, that they have secured the services of champion Lady Bulldog trio Cess Robles, Jen Nierva, and Joyme Cagande.
Robles was named UAAP Season 84 Finals MVP after helping lead NU to an unblemished run towards its first women’s volleyball crown in 65 years.
Nierva, on the other hand, was named as the championship season’s Best Libero, while Cagande served as a backup and mentor to Season 84 rookie Best Setter Lams Lamina.
The three NU standouts have been together since their high school days where they won multiple UAAP championships and individual awards.
Per Chery Tiggo’s series of social media posts, the 2021 PVL Open Conference champion team has hinted that two more players will be revealed in the very near future. – Rappler.com
