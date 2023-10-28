Choco Mucho star Des Cheng suffers second career ACL tear

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Choco Mucho star spiker Des Cheng suffers a right ACL tear after a bad, non-contact landing against Cignal, marking the third time in 3 years that a Flying Titan suffer a major, season-ending injury

MANILA, Philippines – Choco Mucho suffered a huge blow to its long-standing PVL podium chase after star spiker Des Cheng tore her right ACL in just the third game of the 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference, the Flying Titans confirmed on Saturday, October 28.

Choco Mucho star spiker Des Cheng has been diagnosed with a right ACL tear that will require surgery and a likely year-long absence.



Cheng suffered the non-contact injury last Thursday, October 26, in the 2nd set of a 3-set win against Cignal.#PVL2023 pic.twitter.com/amVgVnzyET — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) October 28, 2023

The unfortunate development, which happened in non-contact fashion in the second set of a three-set win against Cignal, comes eight years after Cheng tore her left ACL, still as a part of the mighty La Salle women’s volleyball program.

“After a careful review of her MRI results, our doctors have diagnosed that it is an ACL tear that will require surgery and rehabilitation,” the statement read.

“Management will ensure that Des is given the best possible treatment and medical care in order to get her back in fighting form.”

This latest setback is the third ACL tear to a key Choco Mucho rotation player in the franchise’s short four-year history after middle blockers Aduke Ogunsanya in 2022 and Maddie Madayag in 2021.

Unfortunately for the Flying Titans, ACL tears require a minimum six-to-eight months of rehabilitation, stretching to nearly a year before a possible on-court return.

Filling Cheng’s void in the meantime are reserve spikers Regine Arocha and Isa Molde, with the latter recently erupting for 11 points in just two sets off the bench against Cignal. – Rappler.com