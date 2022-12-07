Creamline breathes sigh of relief as injured Alyssa Valdez evades surgery

ALL IS WELL. Alyssa Valdez smiles after a dig attempt at the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference

The tense wait is over for Creamline superstar Alyssa Valdez as she will not need surgery on her injured right knee after the Cool Smashers' bronze-clinching win over Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline superstar spiker Alyssa Valdez will not need surgery after injuring her knee in the Cool Smashers’ PVL Reinforced Conference bronze medal-clinching win against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, the team revealed on Wednesday, December 7.

“Creamline Cool Smashers management would like to inform everyone that after reviewing the MRI results, doctors have advised several weeks of rest and rehabilitation for our captain. Thank God that no surgery will be needed,” the statement read.

“Management will ensure that Alyssa gets the best possible care and treatment for her to come back stronger in due time. We thank everyone of the love and well-wishes. Let’s continue to keep Alyssa in our prayers.”

Valdez landed very awkwardly on her right knee during a dig attempt early in the third set with Creamline up, 6-3.

The three-time PVL MVP stayed where she landed crying out in pain and writhing around before she was helped by teammates and team staff to the bench, where she continued to visibly wince.

PVL | WATCH:



Creamline superstar Alyssa Valdez goes down in noticeable pain after an apparent right knee injury on a dig attempt versus Chery Tiggo.#PVL2022 pic.twitter.com/0T348OjWcF — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) December 6, 2022

Although the team reportedly told her to get her knee checked in a hospital immediately, Valdez opted to stay until Creamline completed the four-set win. She was then assisted off the venue in a leg immobilizer.

PVL | WATCH:



Alyssa Valdez still flashes her usual smiles as she walks away in a leg immobilizer after injuring her right knee in the third set of Creamline's bronze-clinching win over Chery Tiggo.#PVL2022 pic.twitter.com/FSyW6mqLoU — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) December 6, 2022

On top of the bronze medal win for her team – the franchise’s 10th straight PVL podium finish, Valdez also copped the 1st Best Open Spiker award for the conference, edging longtime rival and two-time MVP Myla Pablo, who was named 2nd Best.

Her Creamline partner-in-crime Jia de Guzman, meanwhile, won her league-record seventh Best Setter award, while Chery Tiggo star Mylene Paat ruled the roost with her first career PVL MVP award. – Rappler.com