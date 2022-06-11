‘Mrs. Everywhere’ coming soon: Dawn Macandili announces engagement

ENGAGED. Dawn Macandili and Diego Catindig share the special moment with friends at the Hot Air Balloon Fest in Clark.

Former La Salle star Dawn Macandili shares she got engaged to longtime boyfriend Diego Catindig

MANILA, Philippines – F2 Logistics libero Dawn Macandili is due for another excellent reception, but not on a volleyball court this time.

The former La Salle star announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Diego Catindig on Saturday, June 11, at the Hot Air Balloon Fest in Clark, Pampanga.

Joining Macandili during the momentous occasion were her longtime teammates Des Cheng – now with Choco Mucho – and CJ Saga, La Salle’s former backup libero.

The biggest stars in Philippine volleyball all came together on Instagram as well to congratulate the couple, including Alyssa Valdez, Mika Reyes, Maddie Madayag, Jovelyn Gonzaga, and many others.

Macandili and Catindig have been dating for nearly a decade based on Instagram photos stretching back to 2013, when Macandili won the UAAP Season 75 Best Libero award, and Catindig was already there celebrating with her.

Nicknamed ”Ms. Everywhere,” Macandili continues to shine on the taraflex to this day, as she recently won the PVL Best Libero award at the 2022 Open Conference, and was tapped to represent the Philippines at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

– Rappler.com