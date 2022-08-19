Dengue-stricken Alyssa Valdez out of PH volleyball team 

ILL. Alyssa Valdez was looking forward to represent the country again.

The Philippine team loses star Alyssa Valdez due to health reasons, just a couple of days before the country’s campaign in the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s volleyball team suffered a major blow.

Just two days before a key campaign, the national team lost star spiker Alyssa Valdez due to dengue, Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) national teams commission head Tony Boy Liao confirmed on Friday, August 19.

Valdez was set to banner the Philippine team’s campaign in the 2022 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women, which the country will host from August 21 to 29 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Left to carry the country’s bid are Valdez’s fellow Creamline stalwarts Tots Carlos, Jia de Guzman, Jema Galanza, and Ced Domingo.

All other Creamline players are still good to go, Liao noted.

Creamline earned the right to represent the country after ruling the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference by downing KingWhale Taipei in the finals.

The title run also saw Valdez winning Best Open Spiker, Carlos bagging her second MVP, and Domingo claiming the Finals MVP.

Hoping to sustain the winning momentum, the Creamline core aims to put up a challenge even as the Philippines faces a tough group in China, Iran, South Korea, and Vietnam in Pool A play of the continental tournament.

Other countries seeing action are Australia, Thailand, Japan, and Chinese-Taipei in Pool B.

Jeanette Panaga, Michelle Gumabao, Kyla Atienza, Risa Sato, Kyle Negrito, Ella de Jesus, Fille Cayetano, Rose Vargas, and Pau Soriano round out the national squad. – Rappler.com