Des Cheng celebrates Choco Mucho playoff entry, downplays ‘revenge game’ on F2

NOTHING PERSONAL. Des Cheng leads Choco Mucho to the playoffs at the expense of her old F2 team.

Choco Mucho new recruit Des Cheng plays inspired volleyball against her old team F2 Logistics, but says her fire was focused solely on getting the twice-to-beat PVL quarterfinal berth

MANILA, Philippines – In the final game of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference elimination round, the Choco Mucho Flying Titans emerged battered, but victorious against the F2 Cargo Movers to clinch the last of four twice-to-beat quarterfinal berths.

The Titans now need just one win against the PLDT High Speed Hitters to advance to the semifinals, while the Movers have to defeat the Petro Gazz Angels twice in a row to keep their inaugural PVL season up and running.

A lot of Choco Mucho stalwarts showed up in the pivotal F2 game, but new recruit Des Cheng gave off the crucial winning spark in the fourth and final set with winning plays against her old teammates, no less.

“Nothing much [to it]. We just really studied well on how they played for the past few games. We gathered our own thoughts, shared them around, and I think we did a good job,” she said in Filipino.

“I’m happy [I played well] not because they were my former teammates, but we were fighting for the twice-to-beat, because that’s very important for us with the next games not really getting any easier from here.”

Head coach Oliver Almadro was obviously pleased with Cheng’s timely eruption to complement the rest of the Titans core, and he is now looking forward to using their well-earned advantage for a possible title run.

“We know it’s a short tournament, so at least, we have an edge,” he said in Filipino. “But I’m not saying it’s an instant win.”

“We have tough opponents ahead of us, but what’s important is that we already faced great teams in our bracket. Great teams will just push us forward.”

After going through F2, Black Mamba-Army, the undefeated Cignal, and the defending champion Chery Tiggo in the Pool A eliminations, Choco Mucho is more than ready for whatever challenge is ahead of them next in the cross-pool playoffs. – Rappler.com