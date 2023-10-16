Dimdim Pacres thankful for PVL return with Galeries Tower

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – At one point several months ago, former UST opposite hitter Dimdim Pacres wondered whether she would be able to return to the PVL.

But Pacres kept herself ready thanks to the prodding of Growling Tigresses head coach KungFu Reyes, and the opportunity she waited for came courtesy of new PVL squad Galeries Tower Highrisers.

“I was filled with excuses, I thought to myself, ‘Why would I even work out?’ At one point, I already ranted to coach KungFu, then he told me I was getting a bit bigger,” an emotional Pacres said during the Highrisers’ press availability last Saturday, October 14.

“Coach Kungfu has served as a motivation for me, every word he told me has motivated me, so he told me to work out, and I did it every day without excuses.”

Pacres, who earned the Best Opposite Hitter honors in the 2017 PVL Reinforced Conference, wore many hats since the pandemic.

Spiraling into depression, she sold kwek-kwek (hard boiled quail eggs deep fried in orange batter) and shakes and tried her hand at working at a call center.

When the PVL started rolling again last February, Pacres felt the longing to play again.

Fortunately, Galeries Tower – led by head coach Lerma Giron – gave Pacres a call.

“I think I would consider this as an answered prayer since after several years, I got a chance to play in the pros, so I’m happy,” said Pacres.

“It happened in September, when I asked, ‘Lord, just give me a plot twist.'”

Skippered by former Gerflor co-captain Fhen Emnas, the Highrisers will also feature veteran Graze Bombita, who is recovering from an ACL tear, as well as Acy Masangkay, and Rap Aguilar.

Also making their return to indoor volleyball are beach volleyball players Julia Angeles and Roma Joy Doromal.

Completing the cast are pro debutants Ysabel Jimenez and Renesa Melgar, Army vets Mary Anne Esguerra and Audrey Paran, and Pacres’ former UST teammate Tin Francisco, Juliet Catindig, Jullia Ipac, Carly Hernandez, Jullia Ipac, and Cherilyn Sindayen.

Pacres joins a team that may be young, but “not lacking” in heart, assistant coach Godfrey Okumu said.

The Highrisers will debut against the Petro Gazz Angels in the nightcap of the Tuesday, October 17, triple-header at the Araneta Coliseum at 7 p.m.

“For our first game against Petro Gazz, our mindset will be the same, since we all trained for the same opponent,” said Emnas.

“As [Pacres] and the coaches preached patience, that is why we are slowly adapting to the system of coach [Giron and Okumu], and of course, we have to adapt to the short period of time and take advantage of it.” – Rappler.com