‘I’m just happy’: Eya Laure brushes off PVL debut pressure, takes loss in stride

Chery Tiggo super rookie Eya Laure places her pro league debut in perspective, showing a veteran's wisdom beyond her years immediately after her first game

MANILA, Philippines – Time and again, Eya Laure has proven to be one of Philippine volleyball’s brightest young stars long before her tenure with the UAAP’s UST Golden Tigresses even came to an end.

As such, the moment she shelved her black and gold colors for good after a decade-long stay in España, Laure became one of the most sought-after prospects in the PVL’s offseason recruitment race, ultimately won by the Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

Expectations continued to rise for her and her new team leading to the opening day of the 2023 Invitational Conference, as the Crossovers were put on an early collision course with defending champions Creamline Cool Smashers.

The pressure of the stacking storylines should have been punishing for a rookie in her first professional game, but Laure, who was no stranger to even the biggest of spotlights, already knew better.

Even as the loaded Chery Tiggo squad eventually lost to Creamline in a sweep in front of 3,685 fans in the packed FilOil EcoOil Centre, Laure just soaked everything in, keeping everything in perspective.

“I’m just happy. That’s the only thing coming out of my mouth, because I really just enjoyed it,” she said in Filipino. “There is pressure, there are expectations, but what I just focused on was that I’m happy. I’m happy I’m playing with my teammates, happy I’m in the coaches’ system.”

“Creamline has been together for a long time and we’ve just been playing for a few weeks. We’re still in the process and we’re confident we’ll get there eventually.”

PVL | WATCH:



Chery Tiggo head coach Aaron Velez and super rookie Eya Laure share their thoughts following their sweep loss to mighty Creamline.



Velez says he's looking at the long haul, while Laure is just happy and grateful in the moment.#PVL2023 pic.twitter.com/mswRuCCZcv — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) June 27, 2023

Showing no signs of a decline in confidence from her days leading UST, Laure went toe-to-toe with PVL MVPs Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza, and immediately led Chery Tiggo in her first-ever game with 14 points and 15 excellent receptions.

Creamline superstar Alyssa Valdez, who also graced the day’s headlines after ending a seven-month layoff from injury, had nothing but praise for Laure and the rest of the Crossovers’ stacked rookie class.

“It’s a given. I think we all expected that the Chery Tiggo recruits will give outstanding performances. They all gave their best,” said the three-time MVP in Filipino. “You don’t really have to expect much from rookies, but they really showed an amazing game in their first match as pros.”

“We can’t wait for more entertaining games in their next matches,” she continued. “We don’t know what will happen in future games, so hands down to all these Chery Tiggo rookies. We can’t wait for their fans to also fill arenas in the future.”

PVL | WATCH:



Creamline's Alyssa Valdez heaps praises on Chery Tiggo super rookie Eya Laure and says she is looking forward to more entertaining games from the league's newest batch of players.#PVL2023 pic.twitter.com/dGjG9mawUF — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) June 27, 2023

Following the transfer of Dindin Santiago-Manabat to Akari, the sustained excellence of Jaja Santiago in Japan, and the shifting of other Chery Tiggo standouts to sister team Foton, the Crossovers are truly entering a new era of PVL contention.

With the likes of Laure writing the foreword of the team’s new chapter, more thrilling stories are certainly abound for Chery Tiggo and the league as a whole. – Rappler.com