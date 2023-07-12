Textbook teamwork: F2 coaches, stars praise one another’s roles in Choco Mucho heist

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The F2 Cargo Movers pull off every trick in the book – coach's challenges and clutch endgame plays included – to erase a big fifth-set deficit and stun the Choco Mucho Flying Titans

MANILA, Philippines – “There is no ‘I’ in team” is a saying worn out in sports circles, but certain situations simply demand its use from time to time, and right now, that phrase perfectly summarizes F2 Logistics in its five-set stunner over Choco Mucho last Tuesday, July 12.

In undoubtedly the best match of the ongoing 2023 PVL Invitational Conference so far, the Cargo Movers pulled off every trick in the book to climb over the Flying Titans from an 11-14 match point deficit, including two crucial successful challenges that extended the battle all the way to an 18-16 decision.

It took the calming presence of head coach Regine Diego, the eagle eyes of deputies Kerth Melliza and Rodel Canino, among others, the clutch aces of Shola Alvarez and Jolina dela Cruz, and the finishing touches of Kianna Dy and Ivy Lacsina to complete the improbable turnaround.

Literally no single member of F2 could have done it alone, and an exhausted Diego rightfully gave everyone their flowers after a near three-hour slog inside a sweltering PhilSports Arena.

“Our coaching staff actually has responsibilities. They have their own job inside the court while I’m coaching. I’m just that person standing up but we are all working,” she said.

“We talk about it. Almost all the rotations we talk about it as a group. It’s really a teamwork thing. So, kudos to my coaching staff, you guys are the best.”

As the coaches on the sideline combined their wits to give their players a fighting chance amid grave odds, Dela Cruz was in the trenches with her F2 sisters, ready to go down swinging but nonetheless still hoping to gain one last crack at their foes.

“We went through a really difficult stretch, especially when the opponent was at the last point, but I’m glad coach Reg challenged it,” she said in Filipino.

“We just told one another, if we get this challenge right, we will flip this game for us. I’m just so happy because we just trusted one another, especially coach Reg with us.”

Diego also commended her strength and conditioning coaches Carlo Buzzichelli and Sonny Montalvo, whose stamina work on the Cargo Movers definitely paid great dividends after the PhilSports air conditioning system malfunctioned during a five-set match witnessed by 7,067 fans.

“If [the players] are not well-conditioned enough, we’re not going to survive that set,” she said.

“We really prepared for this tournament not just in conditioning. We also have proper supplements,” added star spiker Kianna Dy, who led the way with 24 points.

“Everything is really just a team effort.”

Team staff other than the head coach and perhaps some assistants barely get recognized in practically all sports, but F2’s concerted efforts against Choco Mucho shone a spotlight on just how important every member’s role is.

For a team to rise among the elites, it needs its winning mentality to spread from top to bottom, and the Cargo Movers certainly know what it takes to maintain that kind of title-winning culture. – Rappler.com