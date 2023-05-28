F2 loads up for 2023 PVL season, signs UAAP awardees Dela Cruz, Alba, Fernandez

AWARD-WINNING. UAAP individual awardees (left to right) Jovelyn Fernandez, Jolina dela Cruz, and Mars Alba at the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament awarding ceremony

MANILA, Philippines – The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers threw the gauntlet down in the ongoing PVL off-season recruitment war, adding three UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball awardees to their already-stacked roster on Sunday, May 28.

A few hours after the Chery Tiggo Crossovers completed their five-woman haul led by star spiker Eya Laure, F2 kickstarted its own roster reveal spree, starting with Season 85 Best Opposite Spiker Jov Fernandez, then Best Setter and Finals MVP Mars Alba, and lastly, 1st Best Outside Spiker Jolina dela Cruz.

Dela Cruz and Alba recently came off a championship-winning final encore with La Salle, leading the Lady Spikers to their first title in five years off a two-game war with the dethroned NU Lady Bulldogs.

Fernandez, meanwhile, was one of FEU’s driving forces in its inspiring Season 85 run, where the Lady Tamaraws ended up just one spot outside the Final Four race just one year after recording a cellar-dwelling 1-13 record.

The trio is expected to fight for minutes in head coach Regine Diego’s loaded spiker and setter rotation, which currently features the likes of former PVL MVP Myla Pablo, Kianna Dy, Ara Galang, and Kim Fajardo.

F2 is fresh off a 2023 All-Filipino Conference bronze-medal finish, its best run yet since joining the PVL in 2021. – Rappler.com