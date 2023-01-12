New era: F2 taps Regine Diego to replace RDJ, Bocboc as head coach, releases 6 players

NEW ERA. Former volleyball player Regine Diego takes over the coaching reins of the F2 Cargo Movers for the 2023 season

F2 ends a period of head coaching limbo as former La Salle libero Regine Diego replaces the legendary Ramil de Jesus and top deputy Benson Bocboc for the 2023 PVL season

MANILA, Philippines – A new era begins for the PVL’s F2 Cargo Movers as Regine Diego takes over head coaching duties from the legendary Ramil de Jesus and his top deputy Benson Bocboc, the team announced on Thursday, January 12.

“A former DLSU Lady Spiker who has transitioned from player to coach, a champion athlete, a champion coach – we welcome coach Regine Diego to our team called family,” the team wrote on Instagram.

Prior to the big announcement, F2 also released six seldom-used players from its roster, namely spikers Dzi Gervacio and Tin Tiamzon, setters Rem Cailing and Alex Cabanos, and middle blockers Des Clemente and the retiring Chloe Cortez.

Diego’s appointment officially ends a period of coaching limbo for the Cargo Movers, as Bocboc had been filling in for De Jesus since the team’s move from the defunct Philippine Superliga (PSL) to the PVL.

De Jesus – one of the most decorated and longest-tenured coaches in the UAAP – last appeared on the sidelines for the Lady Spikers in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball bubble tournament alongside Bocboc.

Diego – also the current head coach of the NU Lady Bullpups – will take over a team still featuring a talented core of Kalei Mau, Aby Maraño, Kianna Dy, Kim Fajardo, Majoy Baron, Ivy Lacsina, and Ara Galang.

Bocboc, meanwhile, will revert to his original assistant coaching role, now under the former La Salle libero.

The Cargo Movers last made the playoffs in the 2022 Open Conference, where they fell in the quarterfinals to eventual finalist Petro Gazz Angels.

The franchise then took a leave of absence in the 2022 Invitational Conference before resurfacing in the season-ending Reinforced Conference, where the Lindsay Stalzer-led team missed out on a playoff berth due to nagging team injuries. – Rappler.com