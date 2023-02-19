F2 pushes to learn from 5-set wars as PVL All-Filipino title bid takes shape

F2 head coach Regine Diego hopes the Cargo Movers keep their fire alive and learn from their recent two five-set wins in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference

MANILA, Philippines – The F2 Cargo Movers just pulled off their gutsiest performance so far in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference after stealing away a five-set nail-biter against rival squad Creamline Cool Smashers at the standing-room only PhilSports Arena on Saturday, February 18.

In front of 6,765 fans packing the Pasig venue from top to bottom, the Regine Diego-coached team battled from three points down in the fifth and final set, 10-13, before pulling off a 16-14 heist to secure their second five-set win in three victories overall – the first coming in Diego’s debut against PLDT.

After yet another nerve-wracking sideline experience, the rookie pro league mentor is taking the good with the bad as her team continues to live up to lofty title-or-bust expectations the F2 franchise has set for itself.

“Ever since, that has been the issue,” Diego said in Filipino. Eventually, if we were to get it, we’d get there one step at a time. Changes don’t happen overnight. There has to be a process and that’s what makes the journey sweeter in the end.”

“I think with all the teams here in the PVL, we’re the most mature, so we’re the ones who fight best in a pinch,” she continued. “Of course, it’s not always advantageous in that scenario. You also have to get to the end. I have to push my players more to not be complacent.”

Coming off a convincing sweep loss at the hands of the undefeated Chery Tiggo Crossovers, F2 came into Saturday’s contest against a white-hot Creamline squad in danger of dropping its second straight game after starting with a two-game win streak.

The Cargo Movers at multiple points indeed looked headed for an impending defeat, as they went down 18-21 in the fourth set and 10-13 in the decider.

Thankfully for Diego, F2’s duo of captain Aby Maraño and new recruit Myla Pablo pulled through when it mattered most, supported by the likes of rookie Ivy Lacsina, veteran Ara Galang, and star libero Dawn Macandili.

“This game is a good start,” Diego continued. “I hope this ignites the players’ fire and they realize this is how it should be. Our adjustments in training needs to start with this mindset.”

“Hopefully, the wins don’t end here. Hopefully, the fire also doesn’t stop here and it goes on and on. We wont’ stop working hard every day.” – Rappler.com