Ex-FEU star Lycha Ebon signs with Akari, joins Genesis, Maraguinot, Cobb

SHOCKER. Lycha Ebon and Martha Mora leave FEU in the middle of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

Following a controversial exit from UAAP Season 84, former FEU Lady Tamaraws stalwart Lycha Ebon resurfaces for a fresh start with the PVL's debuting Akari Chargers

MANILA, Philippines – Former FEU stalwart Lycha Ebon is back in the local volleyball scene as the Akari Chargers on Monday, July 11, announced her as the fourth player they signed.

The ex-Lady Tamaraw joins other Akari signings who initially showed up in team tryouts last July 1 and 3 like former La Salle setter Michelle Cobb, ex-Ateneo spiker Jho Maraguinot, and young Adamson leader Trisha Genesis.

Because an unexpected ending could be the beginning of a great story. We know you are on your way to regaining full confidence. We will get there together, Lycha Ebon! ⚡️💖 #AkariRising pic.twitter.com/JxLCY10Uyz — Akari Chargers (@AkariChargers) July 11, 2022

Ebon had herself a controversial third and final year in UAAP Season 84.

After sparking intense online discussions by being featured in a team photo supporting now-President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the 22-year-old was thrust as the focal point of the FEU offense.

However, she gradually lost her place in head coach George Pascua’s rotation, then suddenly left the team in the middle of the elimination round, which FEU athletic director Mark Molina said was due to pursuit of other endeavors.

Now with Akari, Ebon can have the freshest of starts by being an integral part of the inaugural Chargers roster coached by national team consultant Jorge Souza de Brito.

Ebon, along with the rest of Akari’s signings, is expected to debut in the Premier Volleyball League’s 2022 season-ending Reinforced Conference. – Rappler.com