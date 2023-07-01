Amid La Salle exit rumors, Fifi Sharma shows up to support Akari opening game

WHERE TO? La Salle middle blocker Fifi Sharma shows up to an Akari Chargers shirt

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle middle blocker Fifi Sharma appears to be on the way out the Lady Spikers’ den after appearing at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Saturday, July 1, to support the Akari Chargers.

Late in the first set of Akari’s 2023 PVL Invitational Conference debut against the PLDT High Speed Hitters, the 22-year-old standout settled behind the Chargers’ bench alongside team manager Mozzy Ravena.

PVL | LOOK:



Amid rumors of her exit from La Salle, Lady Spikers middle blocker Fifi Sharma appears behind the Akari bench wearing a Chargers jersey.#PVL2023 pic.twitter.com/y9u3Ujlqm9 — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) July 1, 2023

Per Akari’s official Twitter account, it seems that Sharma’s leap to the professional ranks is all but finalized.

Now in the Home of the Akari Chargers ⚡️🦄💖



Welcome Fifi Sharma 💚🏹 pic.twitter.com/Pd4hcuY8tm — Akari Chargers (@AkariChargers) July 1, 2023

If Sharma has indeed left La Salle, she leaves the Lady Spikers program with one UAAP championship in just a two-season tenure, having joined back in 2019 before the pandemic struck down most of her playing years.

Akari fans, however, have to wait for the season-ending third conference before the 5-foot-11 blocker can make her debut, as teams may no longer add players in the ongoing Invitationals, per PVL tournament director Tony Boy Liao. – Rappler.com