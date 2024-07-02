Results, schedule: 2024 FIVB Women’s Challenger Cup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EXPLOSIVE. Alas Pilipinas' Angel Canino celebrates a winning play against Australia in the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup battle for bronze.

Manila is in for more world-class volleyball as the 2024 FIVB Challenger Cup – a Volleyball Nations League qualifier – gets underway from July 4 to 7

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos will again be treated to world-class volleyball as the 2024 FIVB Challenger Cup kicks off in Manila on Thursday, July 4, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, with games running until Sunday, July 7.

Hosted a few minutes away from the site of the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup, the world-level Challenger Cup will serve as a qualifier for the 2025 Women’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL), and features a formidable eight-team field, including star-studded Alas Pilipinas.

Including the world No. 55 Philippines, all Challenger Cup teams are must-see attractions as half the participants are within the world’s top 20, bannered by No. 13 Belgium.

The Challenger Cup immediately starts with the quarterfinals, as all eight countries face off in a series of do-or-die matches, followed by the knockout semifinals and the winner-take-all final.

Here is the schedule of the four-day tournament, with results to follow as they become available.

JULY 4, THURSDAY

3 pm – Puerto Rico vs Kenya

6:30 pm – Belgium vs Sweden

JULY 5, FRIDAY

3 pm – Czech Republic vs Argentina

6:30 pm – Philippines vs Vietnam

JULY 6, SATURDAY

3 pm – Semifinals

6:30 pm – Semifinals

JULY 7, SUNDAY

3 pm – Bronze medal match

6:30 pm – Gold medal match

– Rappler.com