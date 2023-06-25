Fresh faces, marquee matchups hype up PVL Invitationals opening day

NEW FACES. UAAP women's volleyball standouts (top row, from left) Jolina dela Cruz and Trisha Tubu; (center) Eya Laure; (bottom row, from left) Bernadeth Pons and Vanie Gandler.

The PVL returns with a bang as multiple former UAAP stars make their professional volleyball debuts in the triple-header kickoff of the 2023 Invitational Conference

MANILA, Philippines – The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) resumes its 2023 season with a bang as the Invitational Conference offers up a loaded opening day triple-header filled to the brim with intertwined storylines at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Tuesday, June 27.

Bannering the league’s huge expansion drive from eight teams to 13, including foreign guest squads for the conference, are the debuting Farm Fresh Foxies, who will tangle with the retooled F2 Cargo Movers in the curtain-raising game at 1:30 pm.

Set for an immediate titanic clash at the nets are two of the league’s top rookie signings, Farm Fresh’s Trisha Tubu and F2’s Jolina dela Cruz.

Merely months removed from Dela Cruz’s title-winning senior year campaign with La Salle that coincided with Tubu’s meteoric rise as an Adamson super rookie, both standouts now find themselves on equal footing as professional league debutants.

Other former UAAP stalwarts such as Kate Santiago (Farm Fresh), Mars Alba (F2), and Jovelyn Fernandez (F2) are also set for intriguing debuts with their new teams.

Following that star-studded debut match at 4 pm is another must-see showdown between the reloaded Cignal HD Spikers and the ever-consistent Petro Gazz Angels.

While Cignal parades its mixed bag of rookie and veteran recruits like former Ateneo captain Vanie Gandler and ex-Army star Jovelyn Gonzaga, Petro Gazz, on the other hand, starts a new chapter without one of its core pieces, as middle blocker MJ Phillips has recently been drafted to the Korean V-League.

Finally, a main event that easily dwarfs the first two matches is set at 6:30 pm, as the defending conference champion Creamline Cool Smashers put their new-look rival Chery Tiggo Crossovers to an all-too-familiar acid test of wits and skills.

Bernadeth Pons, one of the Philippines’ queens of beach volleyball, heads back indoors to boost a tight-knit Creamline core, while former UAAP MVP candidate Eya Laure spearheads Chery Tiggo’s superb off-season recruitment binge.

Also out to prove themselves from the get-go are other top Crossover rookies like Laure’s running mate Imee Hernandez and NU’s title-winning senior trio of setter Joyme Cagande, former Best Libero Jen Nierva, and UAAP Season 84 Finals MVP Cess Robles.

And as if the day couldn’t get any more chock-full of stories to follow, Creamline superstar Alyssa Valdez may also stage a long-awaited PVL comeback following a triumphant on-court return in the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games just last month.

Safe to say, fans will surely get their time and money’s worth out of just one day of action in the 2023 Invitational Conference. Once again, Philippine volleyball is about to go wild on a level few other sports can even touch. – Rappler.com