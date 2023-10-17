Petro Gazz, Chery Tiggo school PVL upstarts Galeries, Farm Fresh

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Veteran-laden Petro Gazz sweeps debuting PVL squad Galeries Tower despite a gallant second-set stand, while sisters EJ and Eya Laure conspire with Cess Robles in Chery Tiggo's comeback win over Farm Fresh

MANILA, Philippines – The Petro Gazz Angels leaned on their veteran firepower to kick off their 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference campaign, sweeping league debutants Galeries Tower Highrisers, 25-11, 26-24, 25-22, at the Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday, October 17.

Former PVL MVP Grethcel Soltones led the way with 19 points off 17 attacks, 1 block, and 1 ace to go with 14 excellent digs and 10 excellent receptions as the Angels gifted new head coach Timmy Sto. Tomas his first professional league win. Fellow veteran spiker Aiza Maizo-Pontillas added 10 points.

Quickly brushing off a 14-point blowout loss in its first-ever set as a franchise, Galeries flashed a sliver of potential in the surprisingly back-and-forth second frame, as it led as late as 23-22 off an Audrey Paran hit that kept Petro Gazz on its toes.

Unfortunately for the Highrisers, their first-game jitters got the better of them late, as two crucial errors helped swing momentum ever so slightly across the Angels’ side, with Musa eventually sealing the 2-0 lead off a running attack.

Galeries still mounted a decent fightback in the third, getting within one of Petro Gazz, 10-11, before the Angels flew away one last time with a pivotal 6-0 surge, ending with a Djanel Cheng ace for the 17-10 advantage that the Highrisers never recovered from.

Paran paced the loss with 8 points, as Anne Esguerra, Norielle Ipac, and Roma Joy Doromal all scored 7 apiece.

Meanwhile, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers also rolled to a sweep in the first game of the lengthy triple-header, albeit in impressive comeback fashion against the Farm Fresh Foxies, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22.

Sisters EJ and Eya Laure led the momentum-boosting conference debut with 14 and 13 points, respectively, as Chery Tiggo rallied from a late 15-20 deficit in the first set and a 7-10 hole in the second.

In turn, former UAAP Finals MVP Cess Robles took charge in the third, scoring 9 of her 10 points in that frame alone as the Crossovers ran over the Foxies one last time with a massive 15-4 finishing kick after lagging to a 10-18 deficit.

Former Adamson stars all led the sorry losing cause, with spiker Trisha Tubu pacing the offense with 15 points. Pro league debutant setter Louie Romero tallied 16 excellent sets, while Kate Santiago scattered 9 points, 14 excellent receptions, and 10 excellent digs.

In the second game of the double-header, the young Akari Chargers took advantage of a shorthanded F2 Cargo Movers, eking out a hard-earned five-set victory for their first win of the conference. – Rappler.com