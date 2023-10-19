Choco Mucho explodes with 12-0 set 1 comeback, frustrates Farm Fresh

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Sisi Rondina leads Choco Mucho's explosive 12-0 first-set comeback, while Kat Tolentino and Bea de Leon finish off reeling Farm Fresh in the breakthrough win

MANILA, Philippines – The Choco Mucho Flying Titans barged into the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference in dominant fashion, flattening the Farm Fresh Foxies, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Thursday, October 19.

Sisi Rondina once again led the potent winning offense with 21 points in just three sets, hiked by an incredible 12-0 scoring barrage in the opening frame that turned a 13-18 deficit to a 25-18 pullaway.

Des Cheng scattered 10 points, 7 excellent digs, and 5 excellent receptions, while Kat Tolentino and Bea de Leon shone with 4 points apiece in a limited third-set run.

Demoralized by yet another collapse after blowing multiple leads in its first game, Farm Fresh went down quickly in the second before mustering a late fightback in the third, as Choco Mucho held on to a 15-14 lead after a Tolentino service error.

This, however, was the nearest point the upstart Foxies got as the recovering Tolentino got her bearings back and paced Choco Mucho’s 10-3 finishing kick, capped off by a Rondina combination play hit and a Joan Narit overreach on a Deanna Wong set.

“We’re thankful for the win, despite being off the mark in the early part of the first set,” said Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin in Filipino. “Thankfully, we recovered and got that first set and eventually the win.”

“I’m also thankful of my players because we were able to execute what we practiced in the last few days.”

Trisha Tubu paced the losing cause with 14 points as Farm Fresh continues to seek its first franchise win at a 0-2 slate.

Choco Mucho, meanwhile, broke through at 1-1 after bowing to mighty sister team Creamline in a blockbuster opening-day match at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com