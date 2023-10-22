FEU Lady Tamaraws claim SSL quarterfinal bonus

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Pulling through when it mattered, the FEU Lady Tamaraws secure a twice-to-beat quarterfinal advantage in the Shakey’s Super League preseason volleyball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University certainly made sure to bounce back strong.

After absorbing their first loss, the FEU Lady Tamaraws tripped the UE Lady Warriors, 25-23, 25-17, 27-25, to clinch a quarterfinal bonus in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship on Sunday, October 22, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Faida Bakanke hammered 14 points on 11 hits, 2 aces and a block as several players also scored at least 5 points for the Lady Tamaraws, who improved to a 5-1 record in Pool F to secure a twice-to-beat advantage in the next round.

“We just carried the lessons from our loss,” said FEU coach Manolo Refugia after the Lady Tamaraws recovered from heartbreaking five-set defeat to St. Benilde, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15, 24-26, 19-17, a day earlier.

Chenie Tagaod scored 8 while Florize Anne Papa, Kiesha Bedonia, and Gerzel Petallo chipped in 6 points apiece. Mitzi Panangin and Alyzza Devosora also added 5 points each as FEU needed only 87 minutes to win.

The NU Lady Bulldogs continued to banner the field, completing a 6-0 sweep of pool play on Saturday to march to the quarterfinals as the only unbeaten team.

A 3-0 closeout in the first set gave the Lady Tamaraws a 25-23 comeback win before dominating the Lady Warriors in the second set for a commanding 2-0 lead.

FEU then wasted a 20-15 lead in the clincher as Casiey Dongallo caught fire to anchor UE’s 9-4 rally and force a deuce at 24-all, only for Bakanke and Panangin to come to the Lady Tamaraws’ rescue.

Panangin came up with a single block for a 26-25 FEU cushion as UE’s attack went out of bounds in the ensuing play for a gritty ender.

Adamson, St. Benilde, UST, and Ateneo, meanwhile, remain in the quarterfinal mix of the preseason tournament

All SSL Season 2 games are accessible across all platforms live and on-demand through the social media pages of Plus Network and SSL with Solar Sports, Blast TV and Aliw Channel 23 as TV partners. – Rappler.com