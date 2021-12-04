Team Dasma frustrates Air Force to earn PNVF Champions League men’s crown

UNBEATEN. Team Dasmariñas wraps up its Champions League campaign without a single loss.

Team Dasmariñas stuns Go For Gold-Air Force to earn the right to represent the Philippines in the 2022 Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Team Dasmariñas earned a piece of history as it crowned itself as the first men’s champion of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League at the Aquamarine Recreational Center in Lipa, Batangas on Saturday, December 4.

The Monarchs defied the odds after hacking out a 19-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-17 victory over the Go for Gold-Air Force Aguilas to clinch the gold and the right to represent the Philippines in the 2022 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship in Urmia, Iran.

Capturing the tournament MVP and First Outside Hitter plums, Mark Calado led the way for Dasmariñas with 18 kills as the Monarchs wrapped up the tournament undefeated in five matches.

“I’m very happy that we are champions against a team composed mostly of national players,” Dasmariñas coach Norman Miguel said. “We’re very proud that we were successful in this tournament. This is our goal.”

Madz Gampong backstopped Calado with 12 points, while Arnold Bautista delivered all-around numbers of 11 points, 16 receptions, and 7 digs.

Monarchs’ libero Rence Melgar made his presence felt with 12 receptions and 10 digs.

Dasmariñas seized an 18-11 lead off a Cian Silang ace in the fourth set and Air Force never recovered.

John Vic de Guzman showed the way for the Aguilas with 22 points, while Mark Alfafara chipped in 15 points, including 2 blocks and 8 receptions.

Other players who bagged individual awards include Air Force’s Alfafara (Second Best Outside Hitter), De Guzman (Best Opposite Hitter), and Ricky Marcos (Best Libero), Dasmarinas’ Silang (Best Setter) and Jayvee Sumagaysay (First Best Middle Blocker), and VNS Manileño Spikers’ Rwenzmel Taguibolos (Second Best Middle Blocker).

Earlier, Manileño made quick work of Global Remit, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20, to bag bronze.

John Benedict San Andres churned out 15 points and 9 digs as the Spikers secured a podium finish. – Rappler.com