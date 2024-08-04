Alas Pilipinas stuns Indonesia, snags bronze in SEA V. League

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STEP UP. Alas Pilipinas' Alyssa Solomon and Vanie Gandler react on court during the SEA V. League.

Despite a tough tournament start, Alas PIilipinas upsets Indonesia in its last game to earn a podium finish in the Southeast Asian V. League

MANILA Philippines – After five years, the Philippine women’s volleyball team returned to the Southeast Asian podium.

Alas Pilipinas captured the bronze medal in the first leg of the Southeast Asian V. League after taking down Indonesia, 25-23, 15-25, 25-23, 25-21, on Sunday, August 4, in Vinh Phúc, Vietnam.

The win propelled the Filipinos to their first tournament podium finish since the inaugural legs of the four-team meet in 2019, when it was still called the ASEAN Grand Prix.

It also snapped an 11-game losing streak for the national team after going winless in the 2022 and 2023 editions of the regional tournament.

In the past two days, Alas suffered a close defeat to host Vietnam and a lopsided beatdown against powerhouse Thailand.

Alyssa Solomon led Alas once more with 16 points on 14 attacks to mark her return to the national squad with a medal finish.

Meanwhile, Eya Laure and Sisi Rondina provided stability, contributing 13 points each. PVL’s top pick Thea Gagate also added 10 points to aid the team in their only win of Leg 1.

Unlike their previous losses, the Filipinas got a boost from Indonesians’ errors, as they committed 7 more than the Philippines, 58-51. The disparity also offset Indonesia’s 61-51 lead in attacks.

After a 21-23 deficit in the first set, Alas mustered a spirited run through Laure’s back-to-back blocks, flowing to Gagate and Belen’s timely hits to steal the frame.

Indonesia then had a dominant burst in the second set as they stepped on the gas early and never looked back, pummeling the Philippines by 10 points.

However, Alas got its groove back, averting collapse following a 21-16 lead as Fifi Sharma found the mark on a quick hit before Indonesia shot their foot with an attack error.

Solomon, Laure, and Rondina conspired for 16 points in the fourth set to take control over Indonesia’s net resistance and seal the win for the Philippines.

Arsela Nuari Purnama took charge for Indonesia with 22 points, while Megawati Petiwi backed her up with 18 in the losing effort.

The Indonesians dropped out of the podium with a 0-3 record in the first leg, missing out on what could have been their fourth bronze finish in the tournament.

Alas Pilipinas – which won its first medal in the Asian Volleyball Confederation in the 2024 Challenge Cup last May – will attempt for another podium finish in the tournament’s second leg starting on August 9 in Thailand. – Rappler.com