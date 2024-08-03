Alas Pilipinas absorbs beatdown against Thailand in SEA V. League

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Thailand proves too strong for the Philippine women's volleyball team as the regional powerhouse pounces on Alas Pilipinas' net and floor defense in the Southeast Asian V. League

MANILA, Philippines – After a tight loss against Vietnam just a day earlier, Alas Pilipinas ran into a brick wall against Thailand.

Alas had no answers to Thailand’s scoring barrage, absorbing a 25-12, 25-18, 25-10 whipping to remain winless in the Southeast Asian V. League Leg 1 on Saturday in Vinh Phuc, Vietnam.

The Philippines trailed the entire game, even as the Thais deployed mainly their second- and third-string players.

National University players Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon topscored for Alas with 5 points each as the team struggled to attack against Thailand’s on-point defense.

The Thais dominated all departments, connecting 18 more attacks (45–27) and 9 more aces (10-1) than the Philippines. Alas also committed more errors in the game, 14-9.

It was a dismal performance for the Filipinos, losing steam from the get-go as the regional powerhouse pounced on Alas’ net and floor defense to score 16 attacks in the first set for a dominant start.

The second set was Alas’ best stretch, but Thailand kept the Filipinos at bay for most of the way before snagging the frame through their combination plays.

The Thais had a firm grip from there as they jumped to a 15-4 start in the third set to finish off the Filipinas.

Chatchu-on Moksri led Thailand with 11 points, while Ajcharaporn Kongyot added 10, lifting them to a 2-0 start in their fifth straight title defense.

Meanwhile, Faith Nisperos and Thea Gagate put up 4 points each, as Alas only connected on 31.4% (27-of-86) of their attacks. In perspective, the Thais converted 57.3% (47-of-82) of attacks to stand tall throughout.

The Philippine team will eye its first win on Sunday, August 4, against Indonesia to wrap up its opening leg campaign. – Rappler.com