La Salle trips NCAA champ Benilde; FEU, Lyceum score in Super League 

La Salle leans on its old reliables to dispose of NCAA champion St. Benilde in the collegiate preseason volleyball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle survived yet another tough challenge to stay unbeaten in two games in the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship.

The Lady Spikers outlasted reigning NCAA volleyball champion St. Benilde, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19, to stay on top of Pool D on Saturday, October 8 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

La Salle reliables Thea Gagate, Alleiah Malaluan, and Leila Cruz came through at crunch time to help the Lady Spikers wrap it up in the fourth set and keep NCAA MVP Mycah Go and the Lady Blazers winless in two outings.

Angel Canino also impressed in La Salle’s comeback from a set down as the rookie unloaded 12 points built on 7 attacks, 3 aces, and a couple of blocks.

Earlier, Far Eastern University rolled past Letran, 25-12, 27-25, 25-15, behind Jean Asis in Pool D action.

Despite a scare in the closing stretch of the second set, the Lady Tamaraws completed their sweep of the debuting Lady Knights to hike their win-loss record to 2-1.

Asis scattered 10 spikes and a kill block for 11 points to lead FEU, which rebounded from a five-set defeat at the hands of La Salle last week.

Lyceum also hacked out a win, blasting Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, to open its Pool B campaign.

Joan Doguna, Johna Dolorito, and Zonxi Dahab displayed composure and veteran smarts late in the fourth set for the Lady Pirates to foil the Lady General’s attempt to force a fifth frame.

Doguna powered the Lady Pirates with 15 points off 11 attacks, 2 aces and 2 kill blocks. Dolorito had 14 markers while Janeth Tulang and Venice Puzon got 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Lyceum. – Rappler.com