La Salle rallies past UST in Super League 2nd round

Rookie Angel Canino powers La Salle past UST in second-round action of the collegiate volleyball preseason

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Lady Spikers rose from a set down against the UST Golden Tigresses, 22-25, 27-25, 25-16, 25-21, to grab the early lead in the second round of the Shakey’s Super League on Sunday, October 30 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Blue-chip rookie Angel Canino powered through for the Lady Spikers with 25 big points built on 19 attacks, 2 blocks, and 4 service aces.

“She’s very consistent. What she does in practice she’s showing it in the game,” said La Salle coach Noel Orcullo of Canino, a former UAAP high school Most Valuable Player.

La Salle grabbed the early lead in Pool F with a 2-0 carryover record.

Veteran Jolina dela Cruz added 11 points while Thea Gagate scored 9 for La Salle.

UST played minus veteran Eya Laure as the Tigresses dropped to a 1-1 carryover card.

Regina Jurado had 12 points while Xyza Gula finished with 11 for UST.

After giving up the first set to the Golden Tigresses, the Lady Spikers leaned on a more aggressive second-set showing that dictated their tempo and momentum for the remainder of the game.

UST almost had a 2-0 set advantage over La Salle after Tigresses coach Kung Fu Reyes called for time at 23-21 to strategize a finisher.

But Jyne Soreño and Angel Canino scored back-to-back to help La Salle move ahead, 24-23. After trading errors, Canino took over in the closing stretch to wrap up the set for the Lady Spikers.

Carrying the momentum, the Lady Spikers made quick work of the Golden Tigresses in the third set, exerting full dominance. UST tried to rally back in the fourth but it was not enough to forge a decider.

Earlier, the Adamson Lady Falcons put on a team effort to turn back the FEU Lady Tamaraws, 25-15, 24-26, 25-18, 25-18.

Adamson once again banked on their strong offense behind the balanced scoring of Trisha Tubu (13 points), Lucille Almonte (11 points), Kate Santiago (8 points), and Antonette Adolfo (7 points).

Adamson settled for a 1-1 record with UST, while FEU fell to 0-2 in Pool F. – Rappler.com