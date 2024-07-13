2 UAAP, 2 NCAA teams complete SSL semifinal cast

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UNBEATEN. The NU Lady Bulldogs react during the quarterfinals of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League National Invitationals.

NU, Letran, and St. Benilde dominate their quarterfinal foes as FEU edges out UST to punch their semifinal tickets in the SSL collegiate volleyball action

MANILA, Philippines – Two UAAP teams and two more from the NCAA reigned supreme in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals on Saturday, July 13.

The NU Lady Bulldogs, the reigning UAAP women’s volleyball champions, arranged a semifinal duel against the Letran Lady Knights at 2 pm on Sunday, July 14.

Battling in the other semifinal match at 4 pm are three-time NCAA champion St. Benilde Lady Blazers and the FEU Lady Tamaraws.

FEU’s composure helped outlast a young UST Golden Tigresses side in a five-set nail-biter, 25-13, 18-25, 16-25, 25-18, 15-10, in their quarterfinal match at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Jean Asis dropped 17 points on 11 attacks, 5 blocks, and a service ace to lead the charge of the Recto-based squad as rookie Lovely Lopez also registered 13 points.

FEU unleashed a seven-point run to extinguish a UST comeback attempt midway through the fourth set and force a decider, where the Lady Tamaraws dominated to secure a semifinal berth.

“We had a mindset that this will not end in the fourth set, and we will force that fifth set and win it there. We had a braver approach and trusted each other,” Asis said in Filipino during a post-game interview.

Rookie Margaret Altea led the Tigresses with a game-high 20 markers.

The NU Lady Bulldogs prevailed in a battle of champions, thrashing the reigning CESAFI titlist University of Southern Philippines Foundation Lady Panthers in straight sets, 25-11, 25-12, 25-14, in their quarterfinal duel.

NU middle blocker Sheena Toring fired 10 points on 7 attacks and 3 blocks, while Myrtle Escanlar contributed 9 markers as the Lady Bulldogs showcased another spread-out scoring win.

Veteran Vange Alinsug sat out after leading NU in their Pool A sweep, while UAAP Season 86 MVP Bella Belen, who only played in the first two frames, chipped in 6 points built on 4 aces and 2 attacks.

Letran, meanwhile, made quick work of Pool B top seed University of Batangas Lady Brahmans in straight sets, 25-22, 25-10, 25-23, behind Gia Maquilang’s 16 markers.

The loss marked the end of a valiant tournament run for the Batangas squad, which stunned UST in its sweep of Pool B,

Also dominant in the quarterfinals were the St. Benilde Lady Blazers, who crushed Enderun Colleges, 25-13, 25-17, 25-14, behind Wielyn Estoque and Rhea Densing’s attacks. – Niño Dominic Ronquillo/Rappler

Niño Dominic Ronquillo is a Rappler intern.