NU Lady Bulldogs off to rousing SSL start

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STEPPING UP. NU veteran Vange Alinsug reacts during the 2024 Shakey’s Super League.

Led by veteran Vange Alinsug and young winger Kaye Bombita, the NU Lady Bulldogs show their solid form even with top guns like Bella Belen playing sparingly in the SSL volleyball opener

MANILA, Philippines – The National University women’s volleyball team sent a clear message to the rest of the field right in the opener of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals.

Even with top guns like Bella Belen playing sparingly, the NU Lady Bulldogs made quick work of Enderun Colleges, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16, for a rousing start in Pool A action on Wednesday, July 10, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Veteran Vange Alinsug and young winger Kaye Bombita led the Lady Bulldogs’ balanced scoring in the match that wrapped up in one hour and 18 minutes.

“Since the national team members are leaving for the Japan camp, we need to work on the other players’ connection aside from the technical skills,” said NU head coach Norman Miguel as UAAP MVP Belen and fellow Alas Pilipinas player Arah Panique hardly saw action.

Alyssa Solomo, the UAAP Finals MVP, has been sidlined due to an injury.

But it hardly mattered as Alinsug took charge with a game-high 14 points as NU saw 13 players chipping in on offense.

The Lady Bulldogs, the reigning back-to-back SSL Collegiate Preseason Championship winners, can secure a quarterfinal spot with another victory over Xavier University-Northern Mindanao Selection on Friday, July 12.

“We’re happy with our first win, especially since our goal in this tournament is to gain experience and exposure for our players, especially the rookies,” said Miguel.

Shane Carmona was the lone Enderun player in double figures with 10 points. while Erika Deloria and Zenneth Perolino scored 6 and 4 markers, respectively

Meanwhile, Letran swept University of San Carlos, 25-22, 25-14, 25-12, in Pool D behind the duo of Nizelle Martin and Lea Tapang.

The Lady Knights wingers scored 10 markers each and combined for 18 of the squad’s 39 kills.

Gia Maquilang collected 8 of her 9 points on spikes, while Angelique Ledesma added 7 for Letran.

Jearl Lapitan paced USC with 7 points while Eunice Navarro had 4 markers.

SSL games are available via livestream on Smart Livestream and Puso Pilipinas, and on cable in Solar Sports; organized by Athletic Events and Sports Management, Inc.; and backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Eurotel, Victory Liner, and Mikasa.

July 11 games feature a quadruple-header with UST and Southern Mindanao tangling at 9 am, and LPU battling USPF at 12 pm.

Letran and CSB collide at 2 pm, before the game day wraps with the 4 pm duel between Xavier University-NM and Enderun. – Rappler.com