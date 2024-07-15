Championship poise: NU survives FEU, nears SSL crown

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LEADER. NU star Bella Belen receives during the SSL finals opener against FEU.

Displaying their grit and composure, the NU Lady Bulldogs outlast the FEU Lady Tamaraws in a five-set thriller in the SSL volleyball finals opener

MANILA, Philippines – A composed NU Lady Bulldogs overcame the challenge of the FEU Lady Tamaraws 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-13, to draw first blood in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals finals series on Monday, Juy 15, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Veterans Bella Belen and Erin Pangilinan rallied the Lady Bulldogs back from two points down early in the fifth set, before Alexa Mata and Myrtle Escanlar put on the finishing touches to push NU closer to annexing another crown.

The Lady Bulldogs, the reigning UAAP women’s volleyball champions, also ruled the first two editions of the SSL Collegiate Preseason Championship.

Belen had a 26-point explosion anchored on 24 kills and 2 blocks to power the Lady Bulldogs, who will vie for a sweep of the best-of-three series in Game 2 on Tuesday, May 16.

Arah Panique added 15 points, Pagilinan chipped in 14 markers, while Escanlar scored 13, including the game-winning offspeed hit.

Belen sad she’s “very happy” that her teammates stepped up despite the absence of veterans Alyssa Solomon, Sheena Toring, and Vange Alinsug.

FEU carried the momentum of their dominating fourth set to take a 7-5 lead in the fifth frame, but Belen and Pangilnan sparked a 4-0 counterattack to push NU in front.

The Lady Tamaraws knotted the count at 12 before Mata scored two straight points as the Lady Bulldogs reached match point.

FEU saved a match point when Belen sent her pipe attack straight to the net, but Escanlar cleaned it up with a soft touch in the next play.

Jean Asis had 23 points to pace the Lady Tamaraws. Chenie Tagaod had 19 points while Gerzel Petallo and Jazzlyn Ellarina posted 11 and 10 points, respectively, for FEU.

Meanwhile, College of Saint Benilde fought back from a set down to frustrate Letran, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17, and own Game 1 of the best-of-three battle for bronze.

The Lady Blazers shook off a rusty start before finding their groove to reassert their mastery over the same rival they defeated in the group stage.

CSB can close the series with another win over its NCAA Season 99 finals victim on Tuesday.

Opposite spiker Clydel Catarig scattered 22 points on an efficient 22-of-52 spiking clip to lead the Lady Blazers, who took advantage of the Lady Knights’ 27 errors. – Rappler.com