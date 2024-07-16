Winning culture: NU escapes FEU in 5-set repeat for SSL crown

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHAMPS AGAIN. The NU Lady Bulldogs celebrate winning the Shakey’s Super League crown.

The NU Lady Bulldogs, the reigning UAAP women’s volleyball champion, complete a series sweep to bag the SSL crown, but not after surviving another five-set thriller against the FEU Lady Tamaraws

MANILA, Philippines – Bringing their winning caliber from the UAAP, the NU Lady Bulldogs clawed their way back in five sets to rule the the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals on Tuesday, July 16, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Lady Bulldogs dismantled the FEU Lady Tamaraws in a thriler, 25-21, 23-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-10, to emerge as champions in the collegiate volleyball pocket tournament.

Rising star Arah Panique topscored for the reigning UAAP champions with 27 points on 17 attacks, while Bella Belen notched 25 points in Game 2 of the best-of-three series.

Alexa Mata seized the chance in the fourth set to pad NU’s lead to 3 with a powerful spike, 19-16, as the Lady Tamaraws eventually struggled to stop the Lady Bulldogs’ momentum and extend the series to a decider.

The Lady Bulldogs also needed five sets to dispose of the Lady Tamaraws in Game 1, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-13, just a day earlier.

Despite FEU’s valiant stand, the NU duo of Belen and Camilla Lamina towed NU to match point, 14-10, before Panique sealed the game for good.

“I always think of applying what I had learned from the national team (Alas Pilipinas). I also boost my self-confidence by banking on my killer instinct every time they set a play for me,” Panique said in Filipino during a post-game interview.

Gerzel Mary Petallo registered 20 points as FEU’s leading scorer, while Chenie Tagaod produced 18 points in the team’s first runner-up placing.

Earlier, St. Benilde survived Letran in a nerve-wracking five-set victory, 23-25, 25-14, 19-25, 25-20, 17-15, to claim the bronze.

Rhea Densing led the charge for the Lady Blazers with 24 markers, 20 coming off attacks, while Wielyn Estoque chipped in 18 points.

With Benilde on the verge of defeat, Clydel Catarig stepped up with back-to-back crosscourt kills against Letran, 21-20, setting the tone for the team’s resurgent run in the fourth frame.

Letran looked poise to extend the series with a 15-14 lead in the fifth frame, but Estoque and the Lady Blazers put up tremendous resistance, firing 3 consecutive points to wrap up the game.

“I just trust myself and the team. Whatever our errors in the game, we try to resolve it, especially our lack of defense and attacks,” Densing said.

Gia Maquilang paced Letran with 22 points and 3 blocks, while Nizelle Martin tallied 15 points.

Belen, the reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player, also bagged the tournament MVP and 1st Best Outside Spiker honor.

Other awardees:

2nd Best Outside Spiker:Wielyn Estoque (St. Benilde)

1st Best Middle Blocker: Zamantha Nolasco (St. Benilde)

2nd Best Middle Blocker: Jean Asis (FEU)

Best Opposite Spiker: Marie Nitura (Letran)

Best Libero: Shaira Jardio (NU)

Best Setter: Camilla Lamina (NU)

– Eugero Vincent Liberato/Rappler.com

Eugero Vincent Liberato is a Rappler intern.