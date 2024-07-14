NU, FEU set up all-UAAP finale in SSL volleyball

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHEERS. The FEU Lady Tamaraws celebrate a play against the St. Benilde Lady Blazers during the SSL semifinals.

The NU Lady Bulldogs and the FEU Lady Tamaraws collide in the SSL best-of-three title series, just months after also tangling in the UAAP women’s volleyball semifinals

MANILA, Philippines – Two UAAP teams emerged as the last squads standing, earning their seats in the title round after ruling the semifinals of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals on Sunday, July 14, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

NU and FEU – in a repeat of their UAAP Final Four clash – arranged a best-of-three finals matchup for the preseason volleyball crown at 4 pm on Monday, July 15, at the same venue.

The NU Lady Bulldogs outclassed the Lady Knights in straight sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21, in their semifinal duel.

Bella Belen, the two-time UAAP MVP, led NU with 18 points, 14 coming off attacks, while Arah Panique delivered 9 points in the do-or-die match.

Both squads traded blows until NU pulled away against Letran to reach match point in the first frame, 24-19, behind Belen and Evangeline Alinsug’s relentless attacks.

There was no turning back for the UAAP queens as they blazed out with a nine-point lead in the second set, 21-12, before finally booting out the Lady Knights from title contention in the third frame.

“I always think of playing much better than my last game. I always ask myself on how I can improve and help the team, as long as I am playing here in NU,” Belen said in Filipino during a post-game interview.

Gia Marcel Maquilang paced Letran with 12 points, while Martin Nizelle Aeriyan registered 10 points for the team’s disastrous defeat.

In the other knockout semifinal match, the FEU Lady Tamaraws trounced the St. Benilde Lady Blazers in a sweep, 25-16, 25-16, 25-16.

Benilde had no answer for Gerzel Mary Petallo, who topscored for FEU with 14 markers, including 9 attacks, highlighted by a crosscourt kill in the second set, 23-12.

Faida Bakanke also hammered 13 points and 3 blocks for FEU to end the Lady Blazers’ title hopes.

The Morayta-based squad tallied 13 service aces compared to the reigning NCAA champions’ 2.

“It is an opportunity to play against NU again, because in the UAAP, we reached the semis as one of the darkhorse teams. We have worked hard for this,” Petallo said.

Wielyn Estoque and Zamantha Nolasco tallied 12 and 9 points each for Benilde.

Letran and Benilde will tangle for bronze at 2 pm in a best-of-three series on the same day as the championship match. – Eugero Vincent Liberato/Rappler.com

Eugero Vincent G. Liberato is a Rappler intern.